Casper's Ice Cream, a leading multi brand frozen novelty company founded in 1925 and known for its brands, FatBoy Premium Ice Cream and Jolly Llama, announced the appointment of Russell Stokes as chief executive officer. With more than two decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods and products space, Stokes is expected to drive the company's strategic growth initiatives, further solidifying its market share and position as an industry leader.

"We're thrilled for Russell to be joining Casper's Ice Cream as CEO," says Daniel Penn, managing director at MidOcean, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of Casper's Ice Cream. "Russell has an exceptional track record when it comes to spearheading innovation and growth for high-profile brands and we're excited to leverage his leadership and deep expertise as we continue to build on our own successes."

Stokes joins Casper's Ice Cream from Mars, Inc., where he served as chief strategy officer and then as CEO of KIND Snacks North America. He has also held senior executive positions at Whirlpool Corporation and Boston Consulting Group.

"I'm truly honored to join Casper's Ice Cream and be part of such an iconic brand with so much history. Casper's reputation for producing high-quality frozen treats precedes itself, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on that to create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their families for generations to come," says Stokes.

Stokes is a graduate of Imperial College London and Harvard Business School. He was also recently appointed to the board of Airbel Impact Lab of the IRC, a leading humanitarian organization devoted to improving the lives of the world's refugees and displaced people.