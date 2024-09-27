Mac and cheese and pasta brand GOODLES announced Chris Hall as its new chief financial officer. Hall is a seasoned financial executive with a track record of guiding companies from early-stage startups to Fortune 100 leaders. GOODLES set out to grow the category by winning over a more sophisticated, health-conscious demographic with clean ingredients, protein, fiber, nutrients and bold flavors.

"GOODLES is experiencing explosive growth, and we're just getting started," says Jen Zeszut, co-founder and CEO of GOODLES. "GOODLES is only in a fraction of the total possible doors; we are rapidly growing the SKU count in nearly every account we're in, and our new Squeezy Cheese format is a whole new, giant subcategory for us—with yet more innovation to come. As we race to keep up with all this momentum, our focus remains on expanding our rockstar team, which is committed to creating a legendary product and brand to generate legendary business results. Bringing Chris Hall on board is an exciting step forward for us. Chris's extensive and spot-on experience makes him a powerhouse partner to help drive our continued success."

Hall led financial operations at Sovos Brands—home to names like Rao's, Michael Angelo's and noosa. There, he played a pivotal role in orchestrating a successful IPO and subsequent merger transactions, culminating in the company's acquisition by Campbell's earlier in 2024. Under his leadership, Sovos Brands saw its net sales soar over $1 billion with a 37.5% CAGR improvement. Prior to joining Sovos, Hall held financial leadership roles as CFO for Nutrabolt and PepsiCo, where he most recently served as CFO for Quaker Foods and Sabra Hummus. He consistently delivered strong financial results and growth initiatives, earning respect as a leader and becoming a sought-after advisor in the industry.

Says Hall, "The brands within Sovos were very special. I thought I'd never again see that kind of growth, category incrementality, and brand love. When I connected with Jen and the team and learned about the GOODLES business and how much people love these products, I knew I wanted to be involved in shaping what's possible and driving us there. What GOODLES has accomplished and how fast we've done it is highly unusual."