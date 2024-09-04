Mars named Gabriel Millan as chief financial officer its pet health, services and nutrition business, Mars Petcare. Millan, who will join the business in December, will lead the global finance function and report to Loïc Moutault, president of Mars Petcare.

Millan has more than 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and IT at Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. He has led global finance organizations with a track record of driving transformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function.

Moutault says, "We're thrilled to welcome Gabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passion for talent development will be real assets to our team. We are confident he will make a significant contribution to our business and in driving our purpose: A Better World for Pets."

"Mars is an organization I've always admired, especially the company culture and principles," says Millan. "I'm eager to contribute to the continued growth of the Petcare business and to help transform the experience of pet ownership for the better."

He joins Mars Petcare from GSK where he is currently SVP, commercial CFO, overseeing commercial finance and products worldwide. He joined GSK in 2020 as global CFO vaccines and global health. Prior to joining GSK, he worked at Reckitt Benckiser, a FTSE100 consumer goods company, where he held increasingly senior finance leadership roles in Southern Europe, the UK and the U.S., including CFO, global supply and CFO, North America where he led the consumer health business. He began his career with Essity Group—formerly SCA—a global manufacturer. At Essity, he held a range of corporate finance, M&A and transformation roles during his 15 years with the company, including VP, finance for South America.