Boar’s Head Reopens Plant Connected to Listeria Outbreak

Boar's Head has reopened the deli meat production facility it closed in 2024 after a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak sickened dozens and killed 10 others.

The company says operations resumed at its plant in Jarratt, Viriginia on Feb. 2 after completing a “comprehensive series of facility enhancements and the implementation of enhanced product manufacturing protocols.” The Associated Press reported in August 2025 that the plant would reopen.

The outbreak, which was connected to liverwurst produced at the facility, sickened 61 people across 19 states. Boar’s Head recalled 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry.

Boar’s Head closed the Jarratt facility on Sept. 13, 2024, but its suspension was lifted in July 2025, the AP reported. Last year, the FSIS issued a report noting instances of noncompliance with sanitation standards, including meat and fat residue on equipment, condensation in the RTE processing area, and structural issues such as cracks, holes and broken flooring that could hold moisture.

Boar’s Head says the Jarratt facility has undergone an “extensive” renovation, and the company has invested in more stringent requirements across all its facilities, including the reopened Jarratt location. Key enhancements include:

Providing additional layers of protection by implementing controls consistent with the USDA's Alternative 2 (Alt 2) Listeria Control Program

The Jarratt facility is reopening under the USDA Alt 2 Listeria control program. Alt 2 is a proven step in the food preparation process that reduces foodborne pathogens and results in higher food safety standards across its entire ready-to-eat meat and poultry product portfolio.

Intensified environmental monitoring and analysis technologies

Boar's Head has enhanced Listeria sampling across all its facilities and invested in cutting-edge laboratory testing and analysis technologies.

Strengthened sanitation protocols

The Boar's Head sanitation team has undergone additional third-party training, and the company has bolstered daily cleaning and sanitation procedures. Regular audits help ensure the effectiveness of these practices.

Empowered teams with continuous training

Boar's Head has retrained team members across all its facilities on updated food safety procedures. This ensures employees are equipped to operate with the utmost care and attention to detail. Boar's Head has also implemented a continuous training program to ensure that employees are consistently educated on the latest food safety procedures.

New leadership and expert guidance

Natalie Dyenson joined the company in May 2025 as chief food safety officer. Dyenson brings nearly three decades of food safety experience and knowledge to the organization. Additionally, Boar's Head benefits from the expertise of its Food Safety Advisory Council. Led by Frank Yiannas as chief food safety advisor, the council also includes experts Dr. David Acheson and Dr. Martin Wiedmann.

"Since I joined Boar's Head in May 2025, it has been clear to me from day one that Boar's Head is a company that puts food safety and quality first," Dyenson says. "The extensive enhancements and stringent protocols implemented at the Jarratt facility, as well as the advancements and the actions we've taken across our organization, ensure we uphold rigorous safety standards. We are committed to building on our more than 120-year history of delivering products that consumers love and can eat with confidence."

Boar's Head has been a member of the Jarratt community for more than 35 years. The company says it is excited to bring employment opportunities back to the region as a result of the facility's reopening. Boar's Head recently donated $50,000 to Greensville County and Sussex County public schools, continuing its tradition of community support in the region.