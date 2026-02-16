Smithfield Foods to Build New Facility in South Dakota

Smithfield Foods, Inc. has initiated the approval process to build a packaged meats and fresh pork processing facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The new facility, which is subject to permitting and other regulatory and design approvals, will be built in Foundation Park, a 1,000-acre heavy industrial park in northwest Sioux Falls. It will replace Smithfield’s existing plant, which has supported the regional economy for more than 100 years. The company currently employs 3,200 people in Sioux Falls, providing $200 million in wages annually, and supports thousands of indirect jobs in agriculture and other sectors.

Smithfield’s preliminary estimate of the proposed investment is up to $1.3 billion over the next three years. The investment is contingent on securing required permits and other regulatory approvals, as well as approval of the final facility design by Smithfield’s board of directors.

The proposed facility will feature highly efficient process flow, advanced automation technology and a streamlined design. The facility will deliver significant efficiency gains to Smithfield’s fresh pork and high-value packaged meats operations.

Smithfield has worked in partnership with South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation on the opportunity to build the facility outside of downtown Sioux Falls. The new facility will support independent hog farmers, corn and soybean producers, and other agricultural sectors that fuel the pork supply chain in South Dakota and the surrounding region.

“This highly automated facility will represent a major investment in Sioux Falls, the state of South Dakota and the future of American agriculture,” says Shane Smith, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. “Smithfield’s investment supports our long-term strategy of continuing to grow and optimize our value-added packaged meats and fresh pork operations to deliver innovation, convenience and value to our customers.”

If approved, site work is expected to begin in spring 2026 with initial groundbreaking anticipated in the first half of 2027. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2028.