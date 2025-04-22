Chobani to Build $1.2B Manufacturing Facility in New York

Chobani will develop a manufacturing facility in Rome, N.Y., for natural foods. The company completed a nationwide search for the location of its new facility, and it decided on Rome, which is in New York’s Mohawk Valley.

The facility will be 1.4 million sq. ft. and create 1,000 jobs, and Chobani is investing $1.2 billion into the plant, which is the largest investment in United States history for a natural food manufacturing facility. When completed, the plant will have 28 production lines and be able to produce over 1 billion pounds of dairy products per year.

“Through this partnership with Chobani, we’re revitalizing Upstate New York’s manufacturing sector, one spoonful at a time,” says New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “Chobani has been a major employer in the Mohawk Valley for decades, and this massive, new $1.2 billion investment will bring more than 1,000 good-paying jobs to Oneida County — the largest natural food manufacturing investment in American history. And when I think about the origins of the products that go into this incredible yogurt and (Chobani’s) other products, it starts with the dairy farmers.”

Chobani is also New York’s biggest purchaser of milk, and the company will now buy even more. The new facility will process 12 million pounds of milk per day, so Chobani will likely receive an additional 6 billion pounds of milk per year from New York.

“New York is where Chobani’s journey began,” says Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. “It was the perfect spot to start Chobani 20 years ago, and it’s the perfect place to continue our story. Working with dedicated dairy farmers and the resilient community, we built something truly special — something bigger than the food we make. We ignited a movement toward better food made with heart, passion and only the highest-quality ingredients. With our new plant in Rome and our original home in South Edmeston, we’re entering a new dimension, partnering with hardworking people across the heartland of New York to build an ecosystem of natural food production and nourish families throughout the country.”

Chobani will not add any debt because of the new facility, as it will finance the whole facility by itself.

The new facility should also help New York’s dairy industry since the state has had a decrease in the number of dairy farmers due to higher costs and major companies leaving the area. In addition, Chobani will work to train and provide job opportunities for people in underserved areas.

Last month, Chobani announced an expansion to its plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, which will cost $500 million.