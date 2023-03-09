G. Willi-Food International Ltd. received a building permit to construct a new refrigerated and frozen distribution center with an investment of NIS 90 million (U.S. $24.6 million). After a year and a half of planning and approvals, the global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods will build its new logistics center in Yavne.

The company is planning to build the new facility adjacent to its old logistics center currently in operation, allowing for expanded storage, collection and distribution space. The new build is expected to support Willi-Food’s continued growth and increased activity in the Israeli food market, including expansion into new categories and increasing market share.

Currently, the company expects to invest NIS 90 million to be financed from its own resources. “We believe that through the new logistics center, the company can grow significantly and strengthen its activities and enter into new categories of refrigerated and frozen products,” says Joseph Willinger, co-chairman of Willi-Food. “The new center will also enable the provision of logistic services to a variety of other business entities seeking benefit from an advanced logistics center that is centrally located.”