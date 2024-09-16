Health-focused frozen food manufacturer Dr. Praeger's announced Anita Gogia as chief financial officer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Anita to the team," says Andy Reichgut, CEO of Dr. Praeger's. "Her deep financial expertise along with her proven ability to drive results and build high-performing teams will be strong assets to us. We are confident that Anita will play a significant role in our business going forward as we drive category growth with exciting, disruptive innovation."

The company says that Gogia brings a wealth of experience from both public and private equity-backed companies in the consumer-packaged goods and distribution industries. She has demonstrated leadership in areas such as corporate and brand financial planning and analysis, sales finance, supply chain finance, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation finance.

Prior to joining Dr. Praeger's, Gogia served as senior vice president of financial planning & analysis at Imperial Dade, where she spent more than five years. Before that, she held various finance leadership roles during her almost 30-year tenure at CPG companies such as Kraft Foods, PepsiCo and Pinnacle Foods (acquired by Conagra Brands). Gogia holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

"I am excited to join Dr. Praeger's at such a pivotal moment in its journey," says Gogia. "The company's strong vision, innovative approach and commitment to growth are incredibly inspiring. I look forward to applying my experience and collaborating with the talented team to drive continued success and long-term value creation for the brand."