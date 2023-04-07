Upcycled Foods, Inc. has hired Dr. Lara Ramdin as its chief innovation and science officer to lead the development of a science and innovation agenda, develop new ingredient technologies, expand the portfolio of upcycled ingredients and create product applications for food businesses.

Ramdin has more than 20 years of experience in research and development, product development and innovation with companies that include Molson Coors, Unilever and Estee Lauder. She will support new brands as a consultant, advisor and board member.

“I am thrilled to join the team at a pivotal moment in the upcycling movement,” says Ramdin. “I look forward to working with the team to build an innovation ecosystem.”

Previously, Ramdin was the chief innovation officer at the Dole Sunshine Co., responsible for defining an R&D and innovation strategy and portfolio expansion into new categories such functional beverages & food supplements and healthy snacking.