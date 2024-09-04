Nissin Foods USA announced the appointment of Karen Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As the new CHRO, Robinson is committed to further cultivating Nissin Foods’ culture and purpose, building a world-class HR function, and reinforcing the company’s position as a great place to work.

In her new role, Robinson will oversee all HR-affiliated programs for Nissin Foods USA, including employee development, internal culture, training and corporate social responsibility. She will also establish the hiring practices for the company’s third U.S. manufacturing plant in Greenville County, S.C., set to open in 2025.

"As we embark on the next phase of growth and expansion of the Nissin brand in the United States, it was critical to have the right leadership join our team; one that embodies our commitment to diversity and excellence,” says Brian Huff, president and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “With over 25 years of experience in organizational design and human resources across diverse industries, including consumer goods, manufacturing, and aerospace, Karen is renowned for leading multinational organizations through transformation and driving a performance-based culture. Her expertise will be instrumental in designing our people strategy and building a strong pipeline of talent, unlocking our potential for long-term growth as a global enterprise. We proudly welcome Karen to the Nissin family."

Prior to joining Nissin Foods USA, Robinson held HR executive roles at Exemplis, Amplify Education, Apollo Education Group, Eaton and Boeing.

“I’m excited to be joining an iconic company like Nissin that is rooted in values, as well as a commitment to innovation and sustainability,” says Robinson. “My goal is to support and empower our employees, ensuring we achieve our objectives while creating a diverse environment where everyone can thrive, take bold approaches and deliver their best work.”