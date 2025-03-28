Boar’s Head Appoints Natalie Dyenson as Chief Food Safety Officer

Boar’s Head Brand recently appointed Natalie Dyenson as its chief food safety officer, effective May 12. This hire follows a series of food safety initiatives taken across the organization and underscores the commitment of Boar’s Head to delivering the highest standards of safety and quality across its entire product portfolio.

In her new role, Dyenson will spearhead the company’s food safety program, leveraging her expertise to ensure the continued integrity of Boar’s Head products. She will also work closely with the Boar’s Head Food Safety Advisory Council on innovations and enhancements to the company’s safety and quality processes.

Dyenson brings nearly three decades of experience in food safety to Boar’s Head, marked by a record of accomplishment in developing and implementing food safety programs. Her understanding of the regulatory landscape, industry best practices and food safety technologies will be instrumental in reinforcing the commitment of Boar’s Head to consumer safety and well-being.

“We are delighted to welcome Natalie Dyenson to the Boar’s Head family,” states Frank Carzo, chief human resources officer at Boar’s Head. “Her expertise and unwavering dedication to food safety perfectly align with our mission to provide consumers with premium, trustworthy products. We look forward to benefitting from Natalie’s leadership as we further elevate our already stringent food safety protocols and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

Prior to joining Boar’s Head, Dyenson served as the chief regulatory and food safety officer for the International Fresh Produce Association. Her career also includes a leadership role as vice president of food safety and quality at Dole Food Company, as well as positions at Walmart and Walt Disney World. Her experience also spans roles at Silliker, Kash n' Karry Supermarkets and Harris Teeter, providing an understanding of the food supply chain.

“I am honored to join Boar’s Head, a company with a longstanding reputation for quality and a dedication to high standards,” Dyenson says. “I am passionate about ensuring the safety of our food supply, and I look forward to working with the team at Boar’s Head to further enhance its food safety programs and maintain the trust of consumers.”