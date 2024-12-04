The Campbell’s Company’s Board of Directors has elected Mick Beekhuizen to succeed Mark Clouse as president and CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2025.

Beekhuizen, who has also been elected a director of the company, will continue in his role as president, meals & beverages, until Feb. 1.

“The board has had a strong CEO succession process in place for the last several years, and we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented executives prepared to lead the company as CEO,” says Keith McLoughlin, Campbell’s board chairman. “Mick is a superb leader with a track record of success. The board is confident that he has all the requisite skills and capabilities to continue to drive the strategy that has delivered consistently strong results and created value for shareholders.”

Beekhuizen will become the 15th CEO in the company’s 155-year history. He joined Campbell’s in September 2019 as chief financial officer and since 2022 has served as president of the company’s $5.3 billion Meals & Beverages division. Beekhuizen played a key role in the $2.7 billion acquisition and integration of Sovos Brands, Inc.

During his tenure as chief financial officer, Beekhuizen led corporate strategy and the finance function, including controllership, tax, treasury, corporate audit, investor relations, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, and shared services, as well as the company’s information technology (IT) group.

Prior to Campbell, Beekhuizen was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Chobani from 2016 to 2019, where he played a role in its growth and expansion. Earlier in his career, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Education Management Corporation, and a managing director at Goldman Sachs in the merchant banking division.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected by the board to lead this iconic company,” Beekhuizen says. “I am energized by the opportunity to work with the Campbell’s team to accelerate the successful strategy that has led to our strong business performance and industry-leading employee engagement.”

Clouse, who has served as president and CEO since January 2019, plans depart the consumer packaged goods industry to become president of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

“Mark has been a transformational leader for the past six years and has positioned Campbell’s for ongoing success,” McLoughlin says. “He has assembled one of the top leadership teams in food and together they have built one of the best portfolios in the industry. We are grateful for Mark’s many contributions, which will have lasting impact on Campbell’s business and culture.”

Since joining Campbell’s in 2019, Clouse has led a transformation to reshape the company’s portfolio toward category-leading brands and made soup a key element of the company’s growth strategy. Clouse rebuilt foundational capabilities, invested in people and brands, created an engaged culture with strong leaders and turned its supply chain into a competitive advantage. In 2024, the company acquired Sovos Brands, Inc., adding Rao’s to accelerate Campbell’s strategy and provide a substantial runway for sustained profitable growth.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Campbell's over the last six years, Clouse says. “We have built what I believe is the best portfolio in food, and the company has never been better positioned for sustainable growth. The company is in excellent hands with Mick at the helm. I want to thank the entire Campbell's team for their support and commitment to the strategy we have executed together. Campbell’s will always hold a special place in my heart. While I am stepping away a bit earlier than I anticipated, I feel like I have one more act in my career. The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports. A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would’ve pulled me away from Campbell’s.”