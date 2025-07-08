The Hershey Company Appoints Kirk Tanner as President and CEO

The Hershey Company’s Board of Directors recently appointed Kirk Tanner to succeed Michele Buck as president and chief executive officer, effective August 18. Buck, who revealed her intention to retire from the company at the beginning of this year, will work with Tanner in a senior advisory capacity to ensure his successful transition.

Tanner is an accomplished food and beverage executive with a track record across the industry’s brands. He spent over three decades at PepsiCo, Inc., where he ultimately served as chief executive officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America, overseeing a $28 billion business across a portfolio of brands, such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pure Leaf and bubly. As CEO, he drove growth and profitability through brand building, innovation, customer partnerships and execution in the marketplace. He led portfolio transformation to address evolving consumer trends. Tanner also held other leadership positions at PepsiCo, including president of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, senior vice president of Frito-Lay North America’s West Division, and vice president of sales for PepsiCo U.K. and Ireland.

He currently serves as president and chief executive officer of The Wendy’s Company, where he has led a strategy focused on core brand growth, innovation, operational excellence and accelerating new unit growth globally.

“Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale,” says Mary Kay Haben, lead independent director at The Hershey Company and chair of its CEO Search Committee. “With a track record of driving growth in complex global businesses, Kirk brings a focused, results-driven mindset. His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A and innovation — combined with public-company CEO and board roles — makes him well-suited to lead Hershey into the future. Kirk is a strong leader, earning followership at every level, and is committed to engaging with employees, the community and stockholders to advance Hershey’s ambition to be a leading snacking powerhouse and to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.”

“We also want to thank Michele for her exceptional leadership and the industry-leading performance delivered across her tenure,” Haben continues. “Michele architected and championed Hershey’s ‘Leading Snacking Powerhouse’ vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth. The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future.”

“I am truly honored to be chosen as the next leader of a company I’ve long admired,” Tanner says. “Throughout my career, I’ve remained focused on the three pillars that drive success: understanding and delighting consumers, building strong partnerships with customers and investing in colleagues. This commitment to the three C’s will continue to guide our strategic decisions and fuel the growth of Hershey’s iconic brands — all while having fun with our employees and customers. Leading Hershey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference with loved brands, and I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors and the entire team to advance our ‘Leading Snacking Powerhouse’ ambition.”

“I am thrilled to see Kirk step into the role and look forward to working closely to help him onboard as he makes the transition to Hershey,” Buck says. “Leading this business and having the privilege to work with such an exceptional team to transform Hershey into a multicategory snacking leader — building one of the industry’s most robust portfolios and the capabilities to drive current and future growth — has been the greatest honor of my career.”