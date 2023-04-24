NOVA Chemicals Corporation announced the appointment of Roger Kearns as president and chief executive officer, effective June 12, 2023. Kearns most recently served as chief operating officer of Westlake Corporation.

Kearns succeeds Danny Dewik, who has served as interim president and CEO of Nova Chemicals since October 2022. Dewik will remain a member of NOVA’s board of directors and return to his role as head of industrials and business services at Mubadala Investment Company.

Nova states that Kearns is a senior executive with extensive international leadership experience in both the commodity and specialty chemicals environments. During his tenure at Westlake, he formerly served as executive vice president, performance and essential material, reportedly driving large-scale revenue growth and leading the acquisition of Hexion’s global epoxy business.

Commenting on his new role, Kearns states, “I am thrilled to lead the company towards a more sustainable future. Driving forward with purpose and passion will unlock new possibilities, fuel growth and create value for our customers, employees and communities.”

Mr. Al Idrissi adds, “We are deeply grateful to Danny Dewik for his continued service, for leading NOVA Chemicals through the announcement of our 2030 commitments, and for empowering the company’s greatest asset—its people—in this process.”