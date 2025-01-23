The Campbell’s Company has appointed Risa Cretella as executive vice president and president, Meals & Beverages, effective Feb. 1.

Cretella will report to incoming president and Chief Executive Officer Mick Beekhuizen and become a member of the company’s operating committee and a corporate officer.

Cretella joined Campbell’s in March 2024 following the completion of the acquisition of Sovos Brands Inc. as senior vice president and general manager of distinctive brands, a business unit within the Meals & Beverages division. She will now lead the Meals & Beverages division and its portfolio of brands including Campbell’s, Chunky, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Rao’s, Swanson and V8 across soup, simple meals and beverages in retail and foodservice in North America.

“Risa is a phenomenal and accomplished leader with a strong record of driving financial and marketplace growth,” Beekhuizen says. “Since joining Campbell’s, she has been instrumental in the successful integration of Sovos Brands, while continuing the momentum of the business. Risa’s proven ability to deliver business results and build high-performance teams makes her the right person to lead our Meals & Beverages division as we continue to transform and grow our categories.”

With nearly 25 years in the food industry, Cretella has experience in general management, marketing and sales. At Sovos Brands, she was executive vice president, general manager of the Rao’s brand for six years, leading it to become a nearly $1 billion brand. During her final year at Sovos, Cretella took on the additional responsibilities of chief sales officer. Prior to Sovos, Cretella spent five years at Pinnacle Foods in senior marketing roles, culminating in senior vice president of marketing of its frozen food business, including the $1 billion Birds Eye brand. Earlier in her career, Cretella spent more than a decade at The J.M. Smucker Company in marketing and sales roles.

Cretella earned her BBA in marketing from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Kent State University.