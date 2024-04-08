Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has named Dennis Gallagher as president of Frontmatec, supplier of automated pork and beef processing equipment within Fortifi's unified platform of brands.

"We're delighted to welcome Dennis Gallagher to the Fortifi family,” says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. "His deep technical expertise, together with his strong leadership experience, augment both Frontmatec’s competitive position in the market and its overall contribution to the Fortifi platform."

Gallagher joins Frontmatec after three years as chief operating officer of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology. Before joining Hyliion in 2021, he served as president of Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a brake and valve actuation technology supplier to the heavy-duty commercial truck market and a subsidiary of Cummins, Inc. Gallagher previously spent 20 years in automation-related leadership roles at leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator Danaher Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

"Frontmatec is poised for growth at the intersection of technology and human progress," Gallagher says. "I am thrilled to join the Fortifi team and contribute to this platform's cohesive efforts to improve food processing and its impact on global quality of life."

Gallagher will succeed Allan F. Kristensen, Frontmatec President since 2020, who shepherded Frontmatec through its unification within the Fortifi organization, including the sale, closing and corporate integration. Kristensen will support the leadership transition and assist Gallagher in joining the Frontmatec team.