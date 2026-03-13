Maker’s Pride to Close Two Facilities

Baked good and snack contract manufacturer Maker’s Pride says it will begin winding down operations at its facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Shakopee, Minnesota. The closures are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.

This decision follows a comprehensive review of the company’s manufacturing network and long-term growth strategy. Maker’s Pride says the transition is designed to enhance efficiency, support innovation and better position the company to meet evolving customer and consumer expectations.

“Maker’s Pride takes our role in the communities we operate in very seriously,” says CEO Darlene Nicosia. “The decision to close these plants was not made lightly and reflects careful consideration of multiple business factors, market dynamics and the steps needed to position our network for future growth. We remain committed to treating all team members and our customers with fairness, transparency and respect throughout this transition.”

Maker’s Pride expects to make transition resources available to impacted team members, with support offered as appropriate based on role, timing and individual circumstances. Maker’s Pride also acknowledges the impact on the Salt Lake City and Shakopee communities and extends its deep appreciation for the longstanding partnerships and support in both regions.

Maker’s Pride was established in 2025 after Hearthside Food Solutions emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Maker’s Pride’s production network includes two dozen facilities.