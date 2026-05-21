Anheuser-Busch Invests $5.8M in Virginia Brewery

Anheuser-Busch is investing $5.8 million in its Williamsburg, Virginia brewery to help fuel production of Michelob ULTRA and fund the creation of a new technical skills training center in Williamsburg.

This latest investment is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026.

"This investment in our Williamsburg brewery allows us to continue producing the highest-quality, American beers we have crafted for generations, while supporting jobs and economic growth in the communities where we operate,” says Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “By continuing to invest in places like Williamsburg, we reaffirm our longstanding commitment to the future of American manufacturing and to supporting veterans."

This investment will also fund a new technical skills training center in Williamsburg — one of 15 that Anheuser-Busch is opening nationwide — to upskill employees' capabilities, from technical fundamentals and digital tools to management systems and mechanical and electrical systems. Anheuser-Busch plans to upskill more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years.

“Since 1972, the Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg brewery has been a cornerstone of our community,” says Tom Jokerst, general manager, Anheuser-Busch. “This $5.8 million investment demonstrates our ongoing dedication to brewing excellence and is the latest example of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to supporting our local economy, building the workforce for the future, and strengthening career opportunities for veterans on our team."

Anheuser-Busch is also continuing its work with the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America initiative to provide former and current service members with resources to pursue careers in manufacturing. Through the integration of credentials that translate military training into manufacturing skills and a dedicated platform designed to showcase military skills and experience, the company is supporting veteran hiring across its facilities and expanding manufacturing career opportunities for these employees. The Williamsburg brewery’s workforce is 20% veterans and active service members, the highest percentage of all Anheuser-Busch's U.S. breweries.

Anheuser-Busch has operated in Williamsburg for more than 50 years and has invested nearly $50 million in this brewery over the past five years.