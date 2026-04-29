Walmart Opens Third Milk Processing Facility

Walmart has opened its third owned-and-operated milk processing facility, a milestone that will create more than 400 new jobs, strengthen Walmart’s end-to-end milk supply chain and advance the company’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing and local sourcing.

The more than 300,000-sq.-ft. facility in Robinson, Texas represents an investment of more than $350 million.

Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Robinson facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options — including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim and 1% chocolate milk — for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands. The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the South Central U.S.

“The opening of our new facility in Robinson, Texas, will help us deliver more of what our customers want — fresh, affordable food and quality they can trust,” says John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S. “It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, make our supply chain more resilient, while increasing freshness by reducing the time from dairy farm to shelf, bringing more consistency, more transparency and more value to our customers. We’re excited about what this means for Walmart customers, regional farmers, and the Robinson community.”

This facility follows the company’s investment in its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and its second milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia, which opened last year. In addition, Walmart has two case-ready beef facilities in Thomasville, Georgia, and Olathe, Kansas. These efforts also support Walmart’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing and its pledge to invest $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. by 2031.

In FY2025, more than two‑thirds of Walmart U.S.’s total product spend was on items made, grown or assembled in the United States.