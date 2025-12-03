Walmart Opens Second Milk Processing Facility

Walmart has opened its second owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia with the goal of strengthening the company’s end-to-end supply chain and advance its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and local sourcing.

The 300,000-sq.-ft. facility represents a $350 million investment and creates more than 400 new jobs.

Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Valdosta facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options — including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk — for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands. The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the Southeast.

“This new facility has innovation at its core,” said Bruce Heckman, vice president, manufacturing, Walmart U.S. “It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, make our supply chain more resilient and build even greater transparency around sourcing. We’re excited about what this means for Walmart customers, regional farmers and the Valdosta community.”

It follows Walmart’s investment in its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as two case-ready beef facilities in Thomasville, Georgia and Olathe, Kansas. These efforts also support Walmart’s pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031. Over two-thirds of Walmart’s annual spend is on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.