Stellar Snacks announced plans to expand production with a $137 million investment over 10 years and a 434,000–sq.–ft. pretzel bakery facility in Louisville, Ky. Mother-daughter team Elisabeth and Gina Galvin founded Stellar Snacks in 2019 under a “Pretzels with a Purpose” platform, producing non-GMO, vegan pretzels with sustainably-sourced ingredients and gourmet flavors.

According to the company, sales of its Stellar Pretzel Braids are up 162% in the last 52 weeks. Stellar’s growth compliments the overall pretzel category becoming the fastest growing of the salty snack industry, versus long-time giants like chips, popcorn and puffed snacks, which is a big change for the grocery aisle. In all, the pretzel segment is up 33% in sales over the past two years, creating a nearly $2 billion industry.



Founder of Stellar Snacks, Elisabeth Galvin explains that the company’s goal with its success and expansion is to provide career opportunities and positive impact in Louisville, especially in the Park Hill community. Stellar Snacks’ new facility will create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years at 1391 Dixie Highway. The company announced the news at a ceremony with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other community leaders and residents.



The new facility will reportedly enhance the company’s ability to reach the eastern and southern parts of the United States. Work is scheduled to begin in spring 2024, with baking of the initial products at the location set to begin in fall 2024. Stellar Snacks currently operates two plants in northern Nevada, where it employs more than 170 people, where it will offer early on-the-job training to its first key Kentucky facility hires.



Stellar Snacks publicly reinforces its dedication to community involvement, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and advocacy, including support of emerging artists from both around the globe and on the local level. Initiatives include sponsorship and support of arts and culture events that empower women, social good, music, fashion and creativity. Past partnerships range from Women in Tech to Female DJs to Women in Professional Sports, as well as educational programs, local art shows, music festivals and more.



“We believe every pretzel has a purpose,” says Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks and Elisabeth Galvin’s daughter. “That’s why we commission emerging artists to design one-of-a-kind artwork for our packaging and engage with the arts community to inspire creativity in the world around us, and find ways to truly engage in the communities where we operate.”



Jobs created at the Louisville operation will consist of pretzel makers—including a master pretzel maker and apprentice roles—production team members, engineering and maintenance managers, mechanics, technicians, receptionists and HR assistants. Company leaders will partner with local community colleges and trade schools to provide real-world work experience and positions for students pursuing careers in industrial, electrical and robotic engineering.

