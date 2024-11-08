Lamb Weston opened another production facility in Kruiningen, The Netherlands on Nov. 7.

This investment increases Lamb Weston’s annual production capacity by 195 million kilos and is intended to support the growing global demand for frozen potato products. With this expansion, the Kruiningen site employs approximately 650 people, including the 120 new hires dedicated to this new plant.

Lamb Weston committed to this expansion more than five years ago. With the completion of Lamb Weston's second facility for frozen potato products in Kruiningen, this site has expanded its production capabilities while integrating sustainable technologies to advance potato processing and product packaging.

The production plant is designed to ensure efficient use of raw materials, while also optimizing water and heat reuse to reduce emissions. Process water from the plant undergoes purification for reuse, minimizing the environmental impact.

“This new factory is state-of-the-art, designed with future generations in mind; to be able to bring the world together with our fries, delivering our loved potato products to more people around the globe,” says Stephan van Kuik, senior vice president and general manager, Lamb Weston EMEA.