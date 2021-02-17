Dole Foods has opened a new state-of-the-art frozen fruit facility in McDonough, Georgia, Dole's third frozen fruit facility in the United States, complimenting the existing operations in Atwater, California, and Decatur, Michigan. The new facility is approximately 60,000 square feet, fully automated and will have four manufacturing lines which when at capacity can produce 60 million pounds of frozen fruit annually. The operations will package frozen fruit for Dole's retail, food service and private label customers on the east coast.

Production has begun in a phased approach and should be fully operational by September 2021. When at full speed the facility will employ over 100 Dole associates and will run three shifts. Dole has partnered with United States Cold Storage who will handle the warehousing and distribution in an adjacent building with a state-of-the-art automated storage/retrieval system.

The facility will enable Dole to bring more nutritious and healthy frozen fruit to consumers. Dole fruit is picked at the peak of ripeness and flash frozen to retain the nutrients and vitamins that are found in fresh fruit. Dole frozen fruit is incredibly versatile, economical and flavorful.

"We are very pleased to have this facility operational," stated Sunil Phabiani, Vice President, North America Supply Chain & Operations, Dole Packaged Foods. He added, "One of our company's main initiatives is to provide access to good nutrition for a billion people in the next few years. This operation will help us achieve this goal."

Last year the company announced "The Dole Promise" which aims to increase access to sustainable nutrition, decrease food waste, plastics in packaging and carbon emissions and grow value for company stakeholders, including farmers and shareholders.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction.