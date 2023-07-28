Haribo has officially begun gummi production at its first-ever North American manufacturing facility, located in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. The brand-new, state-of-the-art factory was created to meet the growing demand by American consumers of the gummi brand, which produces more than 25 varieties of gummi treats for the U.S. and more than 1,200 types globally.

Currently, the 500,000-sq.-ft. factory is focused on producing Haribo's Goldbears, with plans to expand production in the future. The facility currently employs nearly 200 associates and produces hundreds of tons of Goldbears.

The Pleasant Prairie facility marks Haribo's 16th factory and supports the global company's production of over 160 million Goldbears every day. The facility is a multi-phase project, and this first phase includes the production facility, an administrative building and a warehouse. Future phases are in development and will include new technology, capacity and hundreds of new associates. Haribo says its top priority is the safety of its associates, consumers and partners, so in order to abide by food safety regulations and protect all stakeholders, the brand does not offer factory tours at this time.

"I started my career with Haribo IBO more than 20 years ago, and I'm so proud to be part of the team that made the dream of a U.S. factory come true," says Hakan Zor, chief production officer, Haribo of America. "Our Associates worked tirelessly to ensure every step was taken with care, with the best quality equipment, technology, and ingredients on the market. The Haribo brand has limitless potential and producing in the U.S. is an exciting next chapter of our story."

Haribo's newest treat, produced in Germany, will join Goldbears in stores nationwide just in time for summer: Wild Berry Goldbears.

Wild Berry Goldbears are inspired by consumers' love of fruity flavors. They're the same Goldbears shapes currently used, but with Blueberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry and Wildberry flavors

"Haribo fans tell us they love our texture and flavor combinations, and Wild Berry Goldbears are a nod to that for a perfect summer treat," said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer, Haribo of America. "Haribo has been the world's #1 gummi brand for over a century because we stay true to our heritage while also driving to innovate, and that's all inspired by our consumers. Right now as we're starting production in the U.S. we're focused on classic Goldbears, and we're excited to produce more of our gummi varieties including innovative new treats like Wild Berry Goldbears in the future."