Stellar Snacks has opened its new production facility in Louisville, Ky. Representing a $137 million investment over the next decade, the company says that the facility is set to scale production, drive significant economic growth and reinforce the company’s leadership in the $2 billion pretzel segment of the salty snack industry.

The 434,000-sq.-ft. facility will be Stellar Snacks’ largest pretzel baking operation, joining its original 101,000-sq.-ft. facility in Carson City, Nev. With its central location, the new plant enhances the company’s ability to distribute across the eastern and southern U.S.

“This expansion is a testament to the growing appetite we’re seeing for our pretzels across the country,” said Elisabeth Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Louisville offers access to a central logistics hub, skilled workforce and a vibrant community where we can make a meaningful impact.

The Louisville facility features state-of-the-art infrastructure supported by $1 million in state funding for the installation of a rail spur and an advanced piping system to move flour from rail cars to silos, ensuring efficient and sustainable production practices. It is expected to create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years, marking one of the largest private investments in West Louisville, a traditionally underserved area of the city. To date, the company has completed its first round of hiring, welcoming 53 employees, nearly half of whom reside in West Louisville neighborhoods.

“We are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of West Louisville,” says Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to providing not only jobs, but also opportunities for career development and growth.”

In 2025, Stellar Snacks will expand its workforce initiatives through partnerships with local community colleges and trade schools, offering students real-world experience in industrial, electrical, and robotic engineering fields.

Under its “Pretzels with a Purpose” platform, Stellar Snacks continues to prioritize sustainability and community engagement. The company’s pretzels are packaged in unique, artist-designed bags. In a collaboration with Louisville artist Jaylin Monet Stewart, Stellar Snacks will soon launch a new flavor featuring her custom artwork on the packaging.