Patriot Pickle, a manufacturer and distributor of fresh pickles and other fermented foods, has announced the grand opening of a state-of-the-art production facility in Garland, Texas.

The new facility, which Patriot built over the course of nine months, will create up to an estimated 75 jobs in the Garland community and more than triple the company’s production capacity. The new facility will also expand Patriot’s geographic reach, enabling the company to deliver fresh, “farm to package” pickles in five days or less across the U.S.

Headquartered in Wayne, N.J., Patriot Pickle offers a range of cuts, flavors and national brands, including Patriot Pickle, CRISP, Regal Crown, K&Z and First Place Foods. The company says that the opening of this new facility in Garland is a landmark moment in Patriot’s history and will enable the company to expand its manufacturing and distribution capabilities to better serve its customers for many years in the future.

“The opening of a new production facility in Garland is a major step forward for Patriot Pickle,” says Bill McEntee, founder of Patriot Pickle, and Adam Ricci, the company’s chief executive officer.