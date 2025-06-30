Walmart Opens Case-Ready Beef Facility in Kansas

Walmart recently held a grand opening for its first owned and operated case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kan. This milestone reinforces Walmart’s commitment to building a more resilient, transparent and efficient supply chain for angus beef — helping Walmart provide beef options that meet demand and bring value to customers across the Midwest.

“The opening of our new facility in Olathe, Kan., is centered on delivering more of what our customers want — affordable food and quality they can trust,” says John Laney, executive vice president of food for Walmart U.S. “This is the first case-ready facility fully owned and operated by Walmart, and that milestone ensures we’re able to bring more consistency, more transparency and more value to our customers.”

In 2022, Walmart made an equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Neb., as part of its efforts to create an end-to-end supply chain for angus beef. Sustainable Beef’s majority ownership is local and producer-centric, with cattle sourced from no more than a 250-mile radius to the plant. Now, the over-300,000-sq.-ft. facility will package and distribute angus cuts sourced from Sustainable Beef LLC to stores across the Midwest, bringing transparency to customers seeking beef options at Walmart stores in the region.

“Kansas has long been at the forefront of the agriculture industry, and Walmart’s investment in Olathe is further driving our success,” says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. “Through food production and supply chain innovations, we are proud to partner with Walmart to transform how we feed communities across our state and the region.”

The facility will fulfill demand for beef in the region and is creating over 600 jobs for Olathe and the surrounding community. The facility will process beef into case-ready cuts, packaged and ready for retail, which are then shipped to Walmart distribution centers to serve stores in the Midwest. The facility is also expected to generate business for suppliers and service providers, amplifying its effect on the community.

“Walmart’s decision to open its new, case-ready facility in Olathe isn’t just a business investment — it's a vote of confidence in our community and our workforce,” says Olathe Mayor John Bacon. “With over 600 new jobs being created, this facility will fuel local economic growth and reinforce Olathe’s position as a regional agricultural leader. We’re proud to work with Walmart and build more economic opportunity for our residents.”

During the grand opening celebration, Walmart awarded grants to the following local organizations:

Kansas Special Olympics — $35,000

Special Olympics Kansas provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting physical fitness, courage and friendship.

The Boys & Girls Club inspires kids to live out their potential by providing safe and enriching after-school and summer programs focused on academics, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

Friends in Service of Heroes is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families by providing resources, mobility assistance and emotional support to those who have served the United States.

Mayor Bacon’s Book Club fosters a love of reading among Olathe’s students by providing free books and encouraging literacy through events and community partnerships.

In the 2024 fiscal year, Walmart stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation donated $9.6 million to local Kansas charities.

The opening of the Olathe facility is a step in Walmart’s strategy to build an end-to-end supply chain for angus beef. With more customers seeking transparency about where their food comes from, this investment demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to delivering traceable, high-quality products while strengthening supply chain resiliency and control.

These efforts also support Walmart’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing and pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031. Over two-thirds of Walmart’s annual spending is on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.