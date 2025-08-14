Perdue Premium Meat Company Opens Case-Ready Pork Production Facility in Iowa

Perdue Premium Meat Company (PPMC) recently opened its newest operation in Sioux City, Iowa. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility specializes in case-ready pork production and represents a $60 million investment in the region.

Company executives and operations leaders, alongside local officials and community members, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open the facility, highlighting the economic and employment benefits that the facility brings to the region.

“This is more than a renovated facility – it’s a long-term investment in the people, economy and future of Sioux City,” says Gary Malenke, senior vice president of operations at PPMC. “Our new operations in Sioux City will allow us to better serve our customers across the country with high-quality products while creating more than 100 new jobs right here in Iowa.”

The Sioux City plant will play a role in the company’s mission to bring responsibly raised protein products to retailers and foodservice partners nationwide, producing products for Perdue’s Niman Ranch and Coleman All-Natural Meats brands, as well as private-label customers. “The facility’s primary production focus is case-ready pork – complete with the equipment to produce four different case-ready packaging formats – to meet increasing consumer demand for convenience, versatility, consistent quality and enhanced shelf life,” Malenke says. “Additionally, we can blend trim, de-bone hams and loins, and will be able to absorb the case-ready production currently taking place at our sister facilities in Iowa, allowing efficiency improvements across our entire operational footprint.”

With safety technology for people and food production alike, the facility aligns with Perdue’s commitment to associate safety. “After a soft launch to get us up and running in April, what makes me the proudest is that we’ve had a highly engaged team and zero reportable safety incidents,” Malenke adds. “Our expansion here in Sioux City made sense for us from an economic, labor and supply chain perspective, among many other reasons, and we have received tremendous support from our community, business partners and local officials.”

“We applaud and welcome Perdue’s growth in our community,” says Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. “This new operation is a win for our local business landscape and regional economy, creating new opportunities and reinforcing our city’s position as a hub for food production and innovation.”

PPMC is part of Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company.