Milo’s Tea Company Opens Facility in Spartanburg, S.C.

Milo’s Tea Company, Inc. recently opened its new, $200 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg, S.C.

The facility will employ over 200 associates when fully ramped. Milo’s has already hired more than 130 people for roles critical to building its “people first” culture on-site and establishing operational efficiency, food safety and quality standards. These roles demonstrate the company’s commitment to developing manufacturing talent and providing opportunities for South Carolinians to build meaningful careers.

“We have received such a warm welcome from our state and local community partners in South Carolina, and this has proven to be the right ecosystem to support our growth,” says Tricia Wallwork, Milo’s chair and chief executive officer and granddaughter of founders Milo and Bea Carlton. “This strategic location is key for us to continue to deliver excellent on-time, in-full service to our customers and delicious beverages to our fans. Brewing fresh beverages with no added colors or preservatives is not the easiest way to do business, but it’s the right way to do it to deliver that consistent homemade taste. The proximity we have in the upstate of South Carolina to major logistics paths will create more opportunities to expand our offerings in retail locations across the mid-Atlantic.”

A Milo’s retail partner of more than 30 years, Walmart, was present at the ribbon cutting. Walmart has helped fuel the company’s growth through retail and line expansion.

In the past 10 years, Milo’s has doubled in size 3.5 times, growing from less than 50 to nearly 1,000 associates, and expanded its manufacturing footprint from one to four facilities. Today, Milo’s products are available in over 55,000 retail locations, including about 4,200 Walmart stores across America, and are the retailer’s No. 1-selling ready-to-drink tea.

Partnerships that yield growth are an example of the American job, strengthened by Walmart’s $350 billion U.S. manufacturing commitment.

“Walmart is so proud to support American businesses, and Milo’s Tea Company is a very special one,” says John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S. “Two-thirds of our product spend goes towards goods that are made, grown or assembled right here in the U.S. This has a great impact on creating jobs and bringing customers products they love. Our collaboration with Milo’s, and the support from South Carolina, is a shining example of that impact and a blueprint for how we can do even more.”

Milo’s and Walmart are committed to the community in upstate South Carolina. The community partners, educational institutions and government officials whose partnership created a pathway for the Milo’s facility to open ahead of schedule were integral to the successful startup.

“We are proud to celebrate Milo’s Tea Company’s first facility in South Carolina,” says South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and highlights the strength of our workforce and manufacturing industry. We look forward to Milo’s continued partnership and the opportunities it will bring to our people.”

The company’s newest facility is more than just an investment in operations – it is an investment in the Spartanburg community. Through its 1% profit pledge, Milo’s gives monetary and product donations to community organizations and invests in sustainable manufacturing practices as a certified-platinum zero-waste manufacturer, recycling and diverting 98% of its waste. Milo’s is also a member of The Water Council’s WAVE water stewardship certification program and is committed to water stewardship alongside business growth, as well as expanding its commitment to carbon reduction through renewable energy and continuous improvement initiatives.