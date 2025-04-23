MANE Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Woodlawn, Ohio

MANE has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Woodlawn, Ohio. The plant is an expansion of MANE’s Woodlawn campus, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and ensuring a supply of sustainably sourced liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionery.

The investment, which exceeds $100 million, is one of MANE’s global initiatives. The plant will support MANE’s growth ambitions for the next 20 years, allowing the company to meet the rising demand for liquid flavors while ensuring a steady supply of products for the North American market.

The 100,000-sq.-ft. plant offers up to 15,000 metric tons of production capability, which is five times MANE’s current capacity. It features an expanded warehouse, with 25,000 sq. ft. dedicated to production and 60,000 sq. ft. for increased ambient, refrigerated and frozen storage.

“The new Woodlawn facility marks a bold strategic move aimed at increasing MANE’s market share in the liquid flavors category in North America and gives us a significant competitive edge, especially in the beverage market,” says Amy McDonald, president of MANE’s North American flavor division. “The expansion allows us to uphold MANE’s customer-focused manufacturing strategy, ensuring a reliable supply and even greater agility and responsiveness to customer needs.”

The plant boosts manufacturing efficiencies while helping MANE achieve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in North America. With advancements in robotic technology, it can facilitate an increase in automated capacity. The facility allows for a threefold increase in large-tank compounding capacity while doubling the current capacity to produce emulsion-based flavor systems.

The plant utilizes solar power for 30% of its energy requirements, coupled with other renewable resources.