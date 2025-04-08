Kerry Opens Taste Manufacturing Facility in Rwanda

Kerry is expanding its footprint in East Africa with the opening of a taste manufacturing facility in Rwanda to support local food and beverage manufacturers.

Reinforcing Kerry’s commitment to Africa and its confidence in the future of the food and beverage industry on the continent, the investment is part of Kerry’s business drive, which includes a €1 billion investment in emerging markets to accelerate growth and sustainability in the global food industry.

The opening was attended by dignitaries, including representatives of local universities and the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA); manufacturers from across the country; and Jill Clements, Deputy Head of Mission to Uganda and Rwanda at the Embassy of Ireland.

Located in Kigali, Rwanda, the facility will expand Kerry’s capacity to provide ingredients and expertise to local food and beverage manufacturers. The facility will also strengthen Kerry’s presence in East Africa to deliver sustainable taste solutions tailored to local preferences and build on the company’s strategy to locate manufacturing and R&D facilities closer to high-growth markets across the continent.

Kerry has been present in East Africa since 2018, when it opened a technology and innovation center in Kenya. It has since expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and investments, and its Africa manufacturing footprint now includes seven sites across Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa and Nigeria, as well as sales offices in Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya.

“The establishment of this facility in Rwanda marks a significant step towards realizing our vision to bring delicious and nutritious products, produced with world-class quality, to millions of African consumers,” says Jad Neaime, general manager of Kerry Africa. “As the only global taste and nutrition solutions company producing in East Africa, we aim to partner with our customers to help them solve their unique challenges and grow their business by leveraging our innovative technologies and global network.”

In line with Kerry’s sustainability strategy, the facility features zero waste to landfill, 100% utility equipment designed to the latest energy efficiency standards and a fit-for-purpose wastewater treatment system.

“Rwanda’s economy is fast-growing, driven by a thriving food processing industry,” Neaime adds. “Producing in Rwanda strengthens our localization plans and brings us closer to our customers and their needs. This includes building local partnerships, expanding local sourcing, and recruiting and upskilling local talent to enable growth in the communities we operate.”