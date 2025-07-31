Chomps Opens Manufacturing Facility in Missouri

Chomps unveiled a manufacturing facility in Mexico, Mo., on July 23. This 300,000-sq.-ft. facility is a co-investment with partner Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP). The opening marks a pivotal moment for Chomps, as the company looks to increase production to meet consumer demand for better-for-you snacks.

“Today marks an incredible achievement for Chomps and our valued partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners,” says Elizabeth Carter, president and COO of Chomps. “This new facility is a testament to our rapid growth and unwavering commitment to providing consumers with high-quality meat snacks. The expanded production capabilities here in Mexico, Mo., will ensure we can continue to innovate, grow and keep our products on shelves nationwide.”

Chomps and Western Smokehouse Partners hosted an open house that brought together state and local officials, community leaders and partners to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the investment in Mexico. Speakers and supporters included Bruce Slagle, city manager of Mexico, and Michelle Hataway, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The facility, which is operated by WSP and dedicated to Chomps production, is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs, contributing to the local economy and surrounding areas.

The opening of this facility comes at a time of growth and demand for Chomps. A brand in the $24 billion protein snack market, Chomps’ dedication to real ingredients and range of flavors has fueled a 222% year-over-year sales growth. To keep up with this demand, production remains a priority for Chomps, which currently produces an average of 2 million individually wrapped sticks per day. The Mexico facility — along with six others operating across the country — will help double the company’s production by 2026.

“We are incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with Chomps through the opening of this dedicated manufacturing facility,” says Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “This investment not only strengthens the production capabilities for a leading brand like Chomps, but also brings significant economic opportunity and job creation to the Mexico, Mo., community. We look forward to the continued growth and success that will come from this collaboration.”