Swift Prepared Foods, a subsidiary of JBS USA, has opened its newest facility—Principe Foods, which produces high-quality Italian meats and charcuterie. Company executives were joined by local, regional and state leaders as they cut the ribbon on their new facility today in Columbia, Mo.

The company invested more than $200 million in the new 325,000-sq.-ft. Italian meats and charcuterie production facility. Principe Foods says it has already created 100 new jobs in the region, with plans to hire 100 to 200 more people over the next year. Swift Prepared Foods announced plans to build the new facility in Columbia in April 2021 to meet increasing retail and food service demand for Italian meats and charcuterie. The company selected Columbia due to its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and the ability to access raw materials and leverage synergies with existing strategic assets.

"We are excited to welcome Principe Foods to Missouri," says Governor Mike Parson. "More than 400 companies in the food industry are currently operating in Missouri, and that figure continues to grow thanks to world-class companies like JBS USA and Swift Prepared Foods investing in our state. This facility will provide many new opportunities for the mid-Missouri region, and we look forward to seeing the company succeed for years to come."

"We are very pleased to celebrate the opening of this state-of-the-art Italian meats facility in Columbia, Missouri," says Tom Lopez, president, Swift Prepared Foods. "This is the culmination of years of hard work and investment by our team and our partners in Missouri. We are grateful for the support we've received up to this point and look forward to the ongoing growth of this facility and the Principe Italia brand."

The Principe Foods facility is located at 5008 Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri.



