Planterra Foods has opened a new manufacturing plant in Denver. The 189,000-square-foot facility will increase Planterra’s production capabilities, offering opportunities to expand the brand to more consumers and retailers and provide 200 jobs in the Denver community.

“This is a huge milestone for Planterra Foods, and a dream come true to be manufacturing our OZO products here in our hometown of Denver,” said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. “We knew Colorado was the perfect place to begin and grow this company, and with our incredible team of passionate, problem-solving food lovers, I’m confident that Planterra will continue to grow the world of plant-based with the best-tasting foods in the market. We can’t wait to share what’s in store with new products, innovations and growth for our community in the future.”

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods brought to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies.







