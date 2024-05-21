Carolina Foods, a North Carolina-based bakery known for its Duchess Honey Buns, donuts, pastries and pies, officially opened its new, state-of-the-art facility in the Charlotte suburb of Pineville, just 10 miles from its historic location in the Queen City's South End neighborhood.

The new headquarters is part of a strategic growth plan that began three years ago with an investment from Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners, which specializes in growing middle-market businesses.

"This pivotal milestone symbolizes a new era and the culmination of decades of dedication and commitment to the customers we serve," says Carolina Foods CEO Dan Myers. "The delicious smell of our honey buns now fills the air in Pineville, a testament to the innovation and quality that has kept us thriving for 90 years, and we are grateful to celebrate this new chapter surrounded by our esteemed employees, community members and partners."

While the facility is complete and operational, work will continue over the next several months installing and commissioning additional production lines that will allow Carolina Foods to roughly double its capacity compared with its South End location. More and more production will move to the Pineville location, with the original operation expected to phase out by the end of 2025. Future plans have not been determined for the South End property, which is still owned by the Scarborough family.



