Walmart Opens Perishable Distribution Center in South Carolina

Elected officials, Walmart associates and community leaders celebrated the opening of a 725,000-sq.-ft. perishable distribution center (PDC). The facility is designed to receive and process fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat and frozen goods for delivery to 180 Walmart stores.

Freshness Delivered Faster

“The opening of our new, high-tech perishable distribution center marks a major step forward in how we get fresher products to customers faster — whether that’s in-store, delivered to their home or even restocking their refrigerator,” says Rob Montgomery, executive vice president of supply chain at Walmart U.S.

The facility, which is in the Lyman, S.C., area, is the third of five new PDCs Walmart is opening nationwide, marking a milestone in the company’s supply chain transformation. These facilities leverage automation to process more than double the volume of a traditional distribution center.

“South Carolina continues to lead in innovation and logistics, and Walmart’s investment in Spartanburg County is driving that momentum forward,” says South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “Through advanced supply chain technology and a strong commitment to local sourcing, we’re proud to partner with Walmart to deliver fresh, affordable food to communities across our state and the region.”

Technology That Transforms Work

Walmart is reshaping associates’ work by integrating technology that removes some of their physically demanding tasks. For example, robotics now move cases on and off pallets, reducing the need for strenuous lifting.

Associates at the facility work alongside the systems that build store-specific pallets, ensuring that fragile items, like eggs and yogurt, are placed toward the top to minimize product damage. AI tracks every pallet to ensure accuracy and freshness. This technology also makes unloading at stores faster, allowing store associates to spend more time helping customers.

The facility is home to more than 600 full-time Walmart associates with opportunities for career growth and development. Walmart is currently hiring a variety of roles, including automation equipment operators. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance; 401(k) matching; paid time off; stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to the Lyman community,” says Lyman Mayor Glenn Greer. “Walmart’s new high-tech facility is a powerful investment in our future — creating hundreds of quality jobs and bringing lasting career opportunities across the upstate. This milestone not only strengthens Lyman, but also positions our region for continuing economic growth in the coming years.”

Continued Investment in South Carolina

During the celebration, Walmart awarded $15,000 in grants to the following nonprofit organizations: local food pantry Greer Relief, STEM-focused public school Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, area soup kitchen Breaking Bread for Jesus and foster care support provider PS I Love You Ministries. In the fiscal year that ended in 2024, Walmart stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation donated $16.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to local organizations in South Carolina.