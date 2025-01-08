Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has opened its Kansas City multi-modal distribution site.

The 311,000-sq.-ft. facility focuses on serving temperature-controlled food and beverage producers. It is expected to employ more than 100 full-time team members.

“This state-of-the-art multi-modal center has the latest technologies and equipment to support our customers’ distribution need,” says West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage. “Our highly trained and experienced Kansas City team is proud to support the wide variety of needs those customers bring to us every day. The Vertical Cold leadership thanks our development partners, Port KC, Platform Ventures and our team members. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

The facility features 47,000 pallet positions, blast freezing technology and multiple rooms convertible from 35° F to -20° F. The building design and construction used innovative materials and systems to reduce energy consumption. The site is located adjacent to the CPKC intermodal terminal in south Kansas City, Missouri, and within 30 miles of the BNSF, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern terminals, enabling access to and from anywhere in North America.

“The new Vertical Cold Kansas City facility is the result of decades of experience at every level of temperature-sensitive warehouse operations and management,” says Ryan Anderson, co-president and co-founder, Platform Ventures. “Clients using its services can expect a partnership that delivers a solid ROI, safe product transfers, and a fully supportive and professional staff.”