Americold Realty Trust held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the latest expansion of its facility in Russellville, Ark.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Arkansas,” says Americold CEO George Chappelle. “This facility was built with state-of-the-art automation to support production and the supply chain for one of North America’s leading branded food companies. We continue to innovate to provide best-in-class service for our customers as we help them feed the world.”

Americold has invested $90 million and created 30 new jobs to expand its operations in Russellville. As part of the expansion, Americold constructed an automated 131,000-sq.-ft. cold storage and distribution facility, adding 42,000 pallet positions and 13 million cubic feet to the facility.

As part of Americold’s commitment to give back to the local communities it serves, Americold and Feed the Children will come together to support more than 300 Russellville families. Each participating family will receive a 25-lb. box of food and a 15-lb. box of personal care items, immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than six years. During its partnership, Americold has donated funds and traveled hundreds of thousands of miles providing complimentary temperature-controlled transportation services of chilled and frozen goods that have helped feed hundreds of thousands of families across America.

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Americold is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates 245 facilities across the globe with 11 facilities in Arkansas.

State and local leaders, along with company executives, gathered in Russellville to celebrate the expansion’s ribbon cutting.







