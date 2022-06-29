Americold announced the grand opening of its newest facility in Dunkirk, N.Y. With 181,000 sq.-ft. of cold storage and operational space, this LEED-certified facility features 25,000 pallet positions to support cold storage needs in the western New York region.

“This is our first facility in western New York, and we’re excited to expand in this area at the request of our customers,” says George Chappelle, CEO, Americold. “Our goal is to provide the best-in-class service to all of our customers and this facility will help us to do that in New York.”

The new facility is located on Williams Street, near Arrowhead Drive in Dunkirk, and is the most recent addition to the company’s portfolio of 250 locations around the globe. This facility will employ more than 60 full- and part-time associates.