Americold Realty has broken ground on a $127 million cold storage facility in Kansas City, Mo.

The 335,000-sq.-ft. facility is part of a strategic collaboration with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to co-locate Americold warehouse facilities on the CPKC network. The company plans to create nearly 190 new jobs in the region.

“We are thrilled to break ground on a new cold storage facility in Kansas City,” says Americold CEO George Chappelle. “This facility is the first to be built as part of our strategic collaboration with CPKC. By combining our cold storage capabilities with CPKC’s extensive rail network, Americold is poised to deliver a differentiated offering to support more customers across North America.”

The facility will support CPKC’s Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) service, North America's only single-line rail service offering for refrigerated shippers between U.S. Midwest markets and Mexico. It will also enable more seamless and efficient service for MMX customers.

“Today's groundbreaking for this new facility marks the beginning of a significant collaboration that shows what we can achieve with vision and working together for our customers,” says CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “This project is the first of many across our network and, when combined with our unparalleled cross-border service, will build a new refrigerated supply chain for our customers. Just over one year ago here in Kansas City, when we celebrated the creation of CPKC, we talked about the unique economic benefits our unrivaled network would bring to Kansas City, Missouri and beyond. We are seeing that happen today.”

State and local leaders joined company executives to celebrate Americold’s investment in Missouri.

“Americold is yet another example of an industry-leading employer choosing Missouri due to our economic advantages,” says Governor Mike Parson. “This innovative company’s presence in Kansas City is a welcome addition to the region’s thriving logistics sector. We congratulate Americold on its new facility and look forward to the benefits that this investment will provide for Missourians.”