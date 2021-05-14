Blackline Cold Storage has broken ground at the site of their new 298,000-square-foot cold storage facility to be owned in partnership with Artemis Real Estate Partners at the Port of Houston, Texas. The facility will provide approximately 70 new jobs to the area when the first phase of construction is complete on the 36-acre site in TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park.

“The need for cold storage in Houston is growing like crazy,” said Mike Day, CEO of Blackline Cold Storage. “It’s driven by several different factors. The import export trade through Port Houston is growing, and of course the port itself is growing, investing in major projects. There’s a big need for import export of all goods, including cold products.”

The rail-connected site is strategically located within the heavy-haul corridor in close proximity to the Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals and with convenient access to the regional interstate highway system and provides Blackline the land for phased expansion up to 650,800 square feet at full buildout.

Blackline has selected the Tippmann Group, an industry leader in temperature-controlled facilities, for the facility design and construction which will incorporate flexibility for multiple segregated temperature zones (including blast freezing capability), 48’ ceiling heights, up to 50 truck doors and rail connectivity in order to serve a broad range of customer requirements. The Blackline facility will represent the newest large-scale cold storage facility at the Port of Houston and is scheduled to be operational in early 2022.

About Blackline Cold Storage

Blackline Cold Storage is a subsidiary of Blackline Partners, an experienced private growth-oriented firm focused on the development and operation of large-scale logistics facilities that deliver innovative and efficient storage and handling solutions to its customers across North America.