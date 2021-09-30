Dr. Schär USA has broken ground on a 42,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Logan Township, N.J. This expansion comes exactly 10 years after Dr. Schär took eight shovels for their eight U.S. employees and broke ground on this New Jersey gluten-free bread production site. The plant expansion is needed to keep up with increasing demand of their gluten-free bread.

The Logan Township, New Jersey plant produces sliced breads and rolls for North America. The expansion is scheduled to complete in 2022.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago in South Tyrol, Italy, Dr. Schär has been dedicated to providing gluten free food to the celiac, gluten sensitive and IBS communities; offering a line of gluten-free products under the Schär brand name, including bread, cookies, candy and crackers to frozen items including puff pastry dough and the only gluten free croissant on the market.

About Dr. Schär

Our story began in 1922 in South Tyrol, the heart of the Alps, with a vision to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Ever since the company was founded, proximity to the consumer has been our guiding commitment. Our core competence combines the specific, complex requirements placed on nutrition with dedication and joie de vivre. Responsibility, progress and proximity are the values that give us our stability and reliability. We are a family-run company with a global reach, with 18 sites in 11 countries and more than 1,400 employees worldwide. Our products are available in more than 100 countries.