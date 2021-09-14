White Castle broke ground on a $27 million, 75,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its retail food manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio. When complete in June 2022, 75 new jobs will be added to the labor force.

Bonduelle, packager of canned and frozen vegetables, will expand its operations in Lebanon, Pa., spending $5 million and creating 35 new jobs.

Simmons Pet Food marked the official opening and beginning of the first phase of commercial operation at its $100-million, 275,000-square-foot canned pet food operation in Dubuque, Iowa. The company is moving forward with the second line, which will be fully operational by April 1, 2022.

Nestlé Purina PetCare plans to invest $182 million to expand its manufacturing operations in King William, Va. The expansion includes 138,000 sq.-ft. for capacity expansion and another 100,000 sq.-ft. for warehouse space. The project is expected to be complete in 2023.

SpartanNash opened a 55,000-sq.-ft. fulfillment center in Caledonia, Mich.

Nestlé USA plans to expand operations in Gaffney, S.C. The $100 million investment will create about 160 new jobs. Opened in 1980, the Nestlé facility produces premium-quality frozen food entrees for Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine, and will expand that ability with the addition of a new production line and the expansion of the existing production line.

Reser’s Fine Foods broke ground on a 250,000-sq.-ft. facility in Pasco, Ore. The new prepared foods plant will complement an existing facility at the location, which makes side dishes.

Deli Star, a provider of sustainably cooked proteins, will produce Deli Star's sous-vide proteins, slow cooked meats, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins at its new 110,000-sq.-ft. food manufacturing facility, set to open in early 2022 in St. Louis.

SweetWater Brewing Company LLC. plans to open a new, full-service brewery, production facility, taproom, and restaurant in Fort Collins, Colo.—allowing the brewery to pursue major expansion plans across the U.S. and into the West Coast.

Frulact, a fruit processing facility located in Kingston, Ontario, is expanding its facility, and expects to hire 12 to 15 additional people.

Chicago-based fairlife, LLC. opened its newest dairy production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The 300,000-sq.-ft. plant has advanced manufacturing technologies and equipment to enable continued growth more efficiently, while supporting the increased demand for fairlife products.

Lesaffre’s business unit, Biospringer by Lesaffre, announced an expansion to its yeast extract site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC, a division of Prestage Farms, plans to construct a new processing facility in Camden, Kershaw County. The $150 million investment will create 292 new jobs. The new operations will process poultry products using state-of-the-art technology and high levels of automation.

CHS has increased storage capacity by 35% and will nearly triple throughput at its dry edible bean processing plant in Othello, Wash. The expansion includes adding 50,000 sq.-ft. of warehouse space, a new bean cleaning line and a fully automated packaging line.

Clean Eatz Kitchen, a direct-to-consumer meal-prep operation, opened its new kitchen and distribution center in Maryland Heights, Mo. The 40,000-sq.-ft. facility employs 50 in production, warehousing and distribution.

Pending local government approval, Hills Pet Nutrition plans to build a 300,000-sq.-ft. facility valued at $250 million in Tonganoxie, Kan.

Confectionery maker Ferrara opened a $100 million distribution center in DeKalb, Ill. The new 1.6 million sq.-ft. facility is expected to employ 500 when hiring is complete.

Bev-Hub, a co-packer of cold brews, teas and water, is investing $28 million on a new facility in Wichita, Kan. which will employ 37 people.

Smithfield Foods ended slaughtering operations at its meat packing plant on North Church Street in Smithfield, Va. The company plans to spend $5 million to convert the plant’s kill floor for increased production of packaged bacon, ham, etc. Workers will be shifted in their jobs.

Tyson Foods will soon open its case-ready plant for beef and pork cuts in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The facility will create a total of 500 new jobs.

Red River Foods, a supplier of specialty snacks in Richmond, Va., plans to invest $16.5 million to build a warehouse and processing facility for tree nuts, seeds and dried fruits. The expansion at its existing location will create 60 new jobs.

Schartner Farms plans an indoor tomato farming facility/production/packaging operation in Exeter, R.I. The $57 million facility will create 80 jobs.

Tabatchnick Fine Foods plans a 36,350-sq.-ft. addition to its Somerset, N.J., production facility, where it prepares foods for national and international aid programs.



