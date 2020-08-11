The Boston Beer Co. will remodel and expand its Cincinnati facility, creating more than 100 jobs.

Kalera will open a vertical growing/production facility for leafy greens in Houston in spring 2021.

Diageo and Gray are building an automated, carbon-neutral distillery in Lebanon, Ky., to open in the first half of 2021.

Mission Produce selected A M King to build a 262,000-sq.-ft. ripening and cold storage distribution center to open in May 2021 in Laredo, Texas.

Frito-Lay will spend $200 million to add a second line to make Baked Cheetos Puffs in Perry, Ga.

Upward Farms will build a new facility in Brooklyn, N.Y., with an investment of $15 million, to produce leafy greens and fish.

ePac Flexible Packing, a co-packer, will open a pouch and roll stock facility near Sacramento, Calif.

Aquacon plans to build a $300 million aquaculture salmon farm in Federalsburg, Md., expected to open in 2024.

CoffeeTech Industries will invest $56 million to build a new 112,000-sq.-ft. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas, creating 91 jobs.

Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. plans to relocate and expand its operations to Princeton, Ky., by the end of 2020, picking up 35,000 sq. ft. of space in two buildings.

BlueNalu, producer of cell-based seafood products, will expand its manufacturing space to more than 38,000 sq. ft. with a new facility in San Diego.

Independent bottler Refresco is expanding its operations for the second time in 2020 in Greer, S.C., to be complete in December.

Cargill plans to invest $6.4 million to expand its food pilot capabilities in Savage, Minn., by the end of this year.

Lowcountry Kettle, maker of kettle chips, is expanding its Charleston, S.C., operation this summer, creating 24 jobs.

Garland Foods, supplier of fresh products from imports, will build a new production facility in Plant City, Fla.

Hershey Co. will invest $135 million to expand its candy manufacturing operation by 90,000 sq. ft. in Stuart’s Draft, Va. This is the company’s second recent expansion, with a previous one announced in 2019 with a $104 million expenditure.

Gerber plans to spend $30 million to expand its baby food operation in Fort Smith, Ark., adding 25 jobs.

Farmer Jon’s Popcorn plans a manufacturing facility in Lakeland, Fla., refurbishing a 7,300-sq.-ft. structure.

Ornua, an Irish cheese manufacturer, is spending $20 million to add 22,000 sq. ft. of warehousing and cooling to its Hilbert, Wis., site.

Shyne Labs began a hemp processing/CBD extraction operation after spending $9 million to build a new 12,400-sq.-ft. facility in Scottsville, Ky.

Kraft Heinz is spending $48 million to improve and expand cheese production at its Springfield, Mo., plant.

TPC Food Service purchased a former GE plant in Tiffin, Ohio, to build a production and distribution facility for its cheese products.

CANPACK Group will build a $365 million, 908,000-sq.-ft. aluminum can manufacturing facility at a former brownfield site near Scranton in Olyphant, Pa., creating 400 jobs.