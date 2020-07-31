Ferrero USA has begun operations in a newly built 728,000-sq.-ft. confectionery distribution center in McDonough, Ga.

Dot’s Pretzels has invested $15 million and selected Edgerton, Kan., for its new 186,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility.

Kroger and tech company Ocado will build three new fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes (150,000 sq. ft.), Pacific Northwest (200,000 sq. ft.) and West (300,000 sq. ft.) regions with locations to be announced.

McClancy Seasoning is investing nearly $10 million in expanding its two facilities in Lancaster County, S.C., adding 20,000 sq. ft. to its Spice Road facility and 50,000 sq. ft. to its Charlotte Highway operation—both to be completed by 2021.

Cérélia, a dough and baked-goods producer, plans a new 150,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Whitehall, Ohio, investing $29 million. Completion is first quarter 2021.

Co-packer Freedom Foods has begun a 16,000-sq.-ft. expansion (freezer and warehouse) at its Randolph, Vt., facility.

Associated Wholesale Grocery will build a 918,000-sq.-ft., $300 million automated distribution facility in Hernando, Miss., relocating operations from Southaven and Memphis.

PECO Foods is expanding its Pocahontas, Ark., poultry operation, which opened in 2016.

Riverside Foods reports that the $8 million expansion of its Two Rivers, Wis., cheese appetizer facility is underway and should be completed by year’s end; the project was announced in 2017.

McCain Foods announced a delay in its Othello, Wash., expansion (announced in 2019) due to overstocks of frozen french fries and a decrease in restaurant orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic.