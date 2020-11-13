Goya Foods announced an $80 million expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Brookshire, Texas.

Mount Franklin Foods opened its 220,000-sq.-ft. candy manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo, Chihuahua, Mexico, across the U.S. border from Santa Teresa, N.M., and the company’s headquarters in El Paso, Texas.

OmMade Peanut Butter, a Virginia’s Finest company, will invest $300,000 to establish an all-natural, gourmet peanut butter manufacturing operation in Fairfax County.

Agile Cold Storage is investing more than $60 million to build two 150,000-sq.-ft. semi-automated freezer buildings, in Cartersville and Gainesville, Ga., to support the poultry industry.

GoodLeaf Farms vertical farm and production facility is now operational in Guelph, Ontario, producing microgreens and baby greens.

Upfield Canada is expanding its plant-based cheese operations with a new 164,000-sq.-ft. facility in Brantford, Ontario.

Benson Hill, a food tech company, opened a new 160,000-sq.-ft. headquarters/innovation center in St. Louis.

McCain Foods’ $300 million french fry expansion in Othello, Wash., resumed construction in early October after a pause due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Pure Blue Fish, a fish farming company, plans to establish operations in Orangeburg, S.C. The $28 million investment will create 82 jobs and open in 2022.

Bang Energy will invest $145 million to open its first Southeastern sports drink facility in Lithia Springs, Ga., creating 600 jobs.

MCF Operating, dba Mrs. Clark’s Foods—which manufactures liquid food products including mayonnaise, juices, salad dressings—is investing more than $9 million to expand its Ankeny, Iowa, operations by 60,000 sq. ft.

Gerber Products Co. is starting an expansion project at its Freemont, Mich., production facility for making freeze-dry yogurt. The $36 million project moves production from the West Coast.

Babynov USA, a French organic baby food manufacturer, is spending about $45 million to open its first U.S. production facility in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

SVC Manufacturing, a PepsiCo subsidiary that makes Gatorade, will invest $30 million to expand and upgrade its production facility in Osceola, Fla.

Kroger and Ocado selected Romulus, Mich., to build a $95 million, 135,000-sq.-ft. customer fulfillment center

Johnsonville (sausage maker) is refurbishing a 200,000-sq.-ft. facility in Sheboygan, Wis., to increase production; the new facility is expected to begin operations in 2022.

Nestlé Purina PetCare is investing $450 million to build a new manufacturing complex and distribution hub in Eden, N.C., on the site of a former industrial brewery.

Nor-Am will build a 148,000-sq.-ft, $30 million cold storage facility in Dodge City, Kan.

Big Y Foods has opened a $40 million, 425,000-sq.-ft. fresh and local distribution center next to its headquarters in Springfield, Mass.

Frisco, Texas-based Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), part of the Golden State Foods (GSF) family of companies, opened four Midwest distribution centers between March and September, following its acquisition of DPI (Dedicated Logistics Inc.) facilities in February 2020. With a U.S. footprint of 28 facilities servicing more than 7,500 quick service restaurant (QSR) customers in virtually every state, QCD initiated operations at four newly built facilities, including two locations in Chicago; one in Indianapolis; and one location in Minneapolis. In late September, QCD Chicago East completed its 105,000-sq.-ft. logistics facility, which supports QSR stores throughout four states. Beginning in early September, QCD's 135,000-sq.-ft. Indianapolis distribution center started delivering to customers across four states and will expand to service more stores in early 2021. With delivery routes spanning five states, the 146,000-sq.-ft. QCD Chicago West location initiated operations in June. QCD Minneapolis opened its 70,000-sq.-ft. facility in February, began servicing customers in early March and will add more QSR stores this fall.