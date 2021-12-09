The ADUSA Supply Chain network opened a one-million-sq.-ft. nonperishable grocery products distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut.

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based proteins, opened a 10,000 sq.-ft. smokehouse production facility called Carolina Smokehouse, in Cornelius, N.C.

West Coast Cold Storage, a Southern California-based food-grade warehousing and 3PL services provider, opened a new 127,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility in Jurupa Valley, Calif. creating 75 new jobs.

Walmart announced plans to build a new, high-tech 720,000-sq.-ft. distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Lyman, S.C. The $450 million facility will create more than 400 new supply chain jobs.

Ferrero broke ground on a new $75 million chocolate processing facility in Bloomington, Ill., which will add 70,000 sq.-ft. to its nearby facility, adding as many as 50 new jobs.

Flavorman, a beverage development company, held a groundbreaking on the site of its new $8.5 million facility expansion in Louisville, Ky.

Tyson Foods announced a $58 million expansion at its Seguin, Texas, poultry processing plant. The expansion adds 40,000 sq.-ft. of manufacturing space plus new machinery and equipment.

Tyson Foods is investing $61 million to expand its Vicksburg, Miss. fully cooked chicken products facility, adding 50 jobs.

Mars Petcare has announced a second expansion at its Fort Smith, Ark. production facility. The $117 million investment will add 142 jobs to the roster.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition plans a $17 million expansion of its facility in Richmond, Ind. The expansion will take place over two phases and create 65 jobs be the end of 2023. The first phase is expected to be complete in early 2022.

Agropur plans to invest $168 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Little Chute, Wisc. The expansion, which will be operational by 2023, includes a new 210,000-sq.-ft. building to meet increased cheese and dairy ingredient production.

Maple Leaf Foods has completed its $144 million expansion at its prepared meats facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The 78,000-sq.-ft. facility adds capacity for making precooked bacon.

California Dairies broke ground on a 220,000-sq.-ft processing facility in Bakersfield, Calif. The facility will use UHT and ESL processing, and is expected to be finished in 2023.

Nepra Foods Inc., creator of plant-based and allergen-free food, has started construction of an expanded 31,000-sq.-ft. production area and research and development facility in the Denver area.

Darigold plans to construct a 400,000-sq.-ft. facility at the Port of Pasco, Wash. The plant, which is valued at about $500 million, will begin production in early 2024.

Reser’s Fine Foods is constructing a new 250,000-sq.-ft. processing facility at the Pasco, Wash. Industrial Center.

Leprino Foods, supplier of mozzarella, whey protein and dairy ingredients, plans to invest $870 million to build a new production facility in East Lubbock, Texas. The company expects to break ground in 2022 and will create 600 jobs.

Veronesi Holding S.p.A., a producer of cured meats, in investing about $100 million to build its first U.S. operation in Rockingham County, Va., creating 150 jobs over the next four years.

Puris, provider of pea protein-based food systems, announced its new 200,000-sq.-ft. Dawson, Minn. production facility is operational. Construction was supported by an investment of $100 million from Cargill.

Roquette opened a new pea-based protein facility in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. The $485 million facility will be fully operational in 2022, employ 120 people and have a processing capacity of about 120,000 metric tons/year.

Peak Foods broke ground on a $12 million, 80,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its facility in Troy, Ohio, which is expected to be complete by July 2022. The expansion includes a large freezer and shipping docks.

Instinct, a raw pet food processor, plans a 250,000-sq.-ft. facility valued at $180 million to consolidate its Lincoln, Neb. environs manufacturing and distribution facilities to its one 32nd and O streets location.

KeHE Distributors is opening a new 500,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Goodyear, Ariz., creating more than 250 jobs.

Armada Nutrition, a nutraceutical contract manufacturing company, plans a new 438,000-sq.-ft facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will open during the second quarter of 2022.

The Original Bark Company plans to expand its pet food operations in Columbus, Ohio, creating 500 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Bartlett plans to invest $325 million to build a soybean crush facility in Montgomery County, Kan. The facility will create 50 jobs.

Caddo Mountain Spring Water plans a premium bottled water facility in Montgomery County, Ark., pending any further testing and approvals.

Bonumose Inc. is partnering with Hershey to develop reduced sugar chocolate products and will move into a 36,000-sq.-ft. facility near Charlottesville, Va.



