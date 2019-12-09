Plant Openings & Expansions: December 2019

Berner Food and Beverage Inc. (Dakota, Ill.) launched a retort beverage line focused on the production of RTD coffee and lattes.

McCain Foods USA broke ground on a $300 million, 170,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its potato processing facility in Othello, Wash.

Michael Foods celebrated the grand opening of its 150,000-sq.-ft. Des Moines, Iowa, precooked eggs/products facility.

Southeastern Mills broke ground on a 140,000-sq.-ft., $6 million distribution center in Rome, Ga.

Sunrise Soya, a Canadian tofu manufacturer, opened its new 85,000-sq.-ft. facility in Delta, British Columbia.

CHS Inc. plans a major renovation of its Fairmont, Minn., soybean processing plant.

Gordon Food Service plans to build a 500,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Westfield, Ind., with construction beginning in 2020.

Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op (Ukiah, Calif.) held a groundbreaking ceremony on a 5,800-sq.-ft. expansion for its food-to-go and food service operations.