Nelson-Jameson is celebrating the grand opening of its Jerome, Idaho distribution center on May 3.

The company opened its advanced distribution and fulfillment center in Jerome in January 2024, relocating operations from its former Twin Falls, Idaho location. Nelson-Jameson purchased 19 acres of land in the North Side subdivision in the city of Jerome in 2019 and broke ground for the center in September 2022.

The Jerome facility is the company’s fifth U.S. distribution center, built to support its year-over-year growth and strategic reach across the country, including more than 1,000 vendors and 78,000 curated products. The 45,000-sq.-ft. Jerome distribution center encompasses approximately 1.5 million cubic ft. of combined storage, office space, refrigerated storage areas and a service and maintenance area.

The facility’s sustainable design includes architecturally embedded energy-saving features, such as insulated concrete tilt wall panels, LED lighting and occupancy sensors, high-efficiency HVAC systems, and electronically controlled warehouse ventilation. This execution is in accordance with the company’s environmental goals to reduce its carbon footprint and advance sustainability within the broader food processing sector.

“The Jerome distribution center grand opening signifies a key turning point in the company’s history,” says Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. ”The center was built to carry Nelson-Jameson’s values forward – operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community and the environment, and upholding the highest standards of food quality and safety. At the same time, it marks a new era of technological advancement and enhanced service, and we’re excited to be celebrating this milestone in Jerome.”

The Idaho Department of Commerce reports that the state’s food processing industry generated $2.9 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) for the state in 2023 and currently employs more than 19,000 workers.

“We’re grateful to the Idaho Magic Valley community for its ongoing partnership and support, and we’re proud to be contributing to economic growth in the region,” Rindy says.