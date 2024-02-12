



"Nelson-Jameson's commitment to the growth of the food processing industry in the Pacific Northwest is exemplified by our company's expansion in Idaho's Magic Valley. Our substantial investment in the Jerome distribution center underscores our dedication to the region while prioritizing food quality and safety for our customers," says Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. Nelson-Jameson announced that its current distribution operation in Twin Falls, Idaho is relocating to its new distribution center in Jerome. The company broke ground on the Jerome location in September 2022, as part of a plan to open its technologically advanced facility. Jerome is one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers in the U.S. to support its core operation of offering a range of food processing products and services that help companies uphold standards of safety and compliance.





The Jerome facility includes approximately 1.5 million cubic feet of combined storage, office space, refrigerated and frozen storage areas, and a service and maintenance area. The company designed the center to align with its environmental goals, including efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve sustainability for the food processing industry overall. Construction of the facility includes architecturally embedded, energy-saving features, including insulated concrete tilt wall panels, all LED lighting, occupancy sensors for lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, electronically controlled warehouse ventilation, and energy-efficient warehouse storage systems. Peterson Brothers from Twin Falls, Idaho was the general contractor, and Excel Engineering from Fond Du Lac, Wis., served as the efficiency design team.

“Food safety is of paramount importance to Nelson-Jameson. Designed to align with industry advancements and regulations, the center fosters employee engagement in customer plants, offering technical expertise and leading training workshops. This exemplifies our commitment to partnering with food producers, delivering a holistic range of solutions for their success,” says Rindy.



The Jerome distribution center is located at 2423 South Garfield Street, Jerome, ID 83338. It has transitioned operations of the Twin Falls location as of February 1, 2024. A grand opening event is planned for the spring.